Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell -61.47% so far this year. What now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.59%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Philips Signs Research Agreement to Explore New Magnet Technologies.

Collaboration with leading material scientists focuses on the use of high-temperature superconductors to make MR imaging more affordable, accessible and sustainable in the future.

Operating at higher temperatures and eliminating the use of liquid helium during both production and operation could reduce the size, weight and cost of MRI scanners, increasing accessibility across all patient communities and bringing advanced diagnostic imaging closer to a first line diagnostic tool.

Over the last 12 months, PHG stock dropped by -59.42%. The one-year Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.87. The average equity rating for PHG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.30 billion, with 885.33 million shares outstanding and 873.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PHG stock reached a trading volume of 4290384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

PHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, PHG shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

PHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 11,172,654 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 46,080,889 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 34,517,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,770,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,849 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 730,862 shares during the same period.