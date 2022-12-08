Kairos Acquisition Corp. [KAIR] Stock trading around $10.06 per share: What’s Next?

Kairos Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: KAIR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.06 during the day while it closed the day at $10.06. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces Liquidation.

The Company’s sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding Class B common stock issued prior to the Company’s initial public offering and the Class A ordinary shares contained in the units issued in a private placement concurrent with the initial public offering.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KAIR stock has inclined by 1.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.55% and gained 2.76% year-on date.

The market cap for KAIR stock reached $346.87 million, with 34.50 million shares outstanding and 27.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.01K shares, KAIR reached a trading volume of 11395156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kairos Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KAIR stock trade performance evaluation

Kairos Acquisition Corp. [KAIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, KAIR shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.78 for Kairos Acquisition Corp. [KAIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. [KAIR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95.

Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. [KAIR]: Insider Ownership positions

19 institutional holders increased their position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:KAIR] by around 4,387,291 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,336,211 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 20,260,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,983,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAIR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,777,867 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,004 shares during the same period.