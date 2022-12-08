Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Iron Spark I Inc. [NASDAQ: ISAA] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.09 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: ISAA) (“Iron Spark” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to holders of its Class A Common Stock that was authorized on September 26, 2022. The dividend will be payable October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on October 7, 2022.

Iron Spark I Inc. represents 22.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $222.38 million with the latest information. ISAA stock price has been found in the range of $10.04 to $10.1253.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.01K shares, ISAA reached a trading volume of 5563173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Spark I Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ISAA stock

Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, ISAA shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.69 for Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iron Spark I Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iron Spark I Inc. [ISAA]

There are presently around $163 million, or 89.60% of ISAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISAA stocks are: PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 1,161,500, which is approximately 2.677% of the company’s market cap and around 13.77% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 906,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.14 million in ISAA stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $7.57 million in ISAA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Spark I Inc. [NASDAQ:ISAA] by around 2,095,219 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,252,450 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 12,841,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,188,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISAA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,371,575 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 572,515 shares during the same period.