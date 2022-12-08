Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] moved down -7.75: Why It’s Important

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] loss -7.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that HYCROFT ANNOUNCES DEBT REDUCTION.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce it has reduced a portion of its debt.

Diane R. Garrett, President and CEO stated, “Eliminating a portion of our debt at a significant discount is an important step in our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet. A strong balance sheet, a solid cash position in excess of $140 million, a world class asset in a Tier-One mining jurisdiction, a robust exploration program and a highly experienced team of mine builders and operators make Hycroft uniquely positioned for creating and delivering shareholder value.”.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation represents 199.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.10 million with the latest information. HYMC stock price has been found in the range of $0.53 to $0.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 3263296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.85. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -26.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6791, while it was recorded at 0.6161 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0581 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $30 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,455,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.67 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -4.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,932,976 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,373,061 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 49,585,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,891,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 664,661 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 903,068 shares during the same period.