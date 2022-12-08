Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] gained 14.12% or 0.02 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3283510 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Pricing of Aggregate $4.75 Million Institutional Private Placement of Series C and Series D Redeemable Preferred Stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Series C and Series D preferred stock permits the holders thereof to vote together with the holders of the Company’s common stock on a proposal expected to be presented to stockholders shortly to grant discretionary approval to the Company’s Board of Directors to execute a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, in a specified range. The Series D preferred stock permits the holders thereof to cast 1,000,000 votes per share on such proposal, provided, however, that such votes must be cast in the same proportions as the shares of common stock and Series C preferred stock are voted on that proposal (excluding any shares of common stock that are not voted on the proposal). Except as required by law or expressly provided by the certificates of designation, holders of the Series C and Series D preferred stock will not be permitted to vote on any other matters to be presented to stockholders for approval. The holders of the Series C and Series D preferred stock have agreed not to transfer, offer, sell, contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge or otherwise dispose of their shares of preferred stock, unless and until receipt by the Company of stockholder approval for a reverse split of its common stock.

It opened the trading session at $0.1741, the shares rose to $0.204 and dropped to $0.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GHSI points out that the company has recorded 11.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GHSI reached to a volume of 3283510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for GHSI stock

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1602, while it was recorded at 0.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1721 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,723,950, which is approximately 9.475% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 816,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,190,856 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 925,681 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,651,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,768,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 197,562 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,576 shares during the same period.