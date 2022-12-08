Gordon Haskett lifts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] traded at a low on 12/07/22, posting a -17.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.66. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7452258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.27%.

The market cap for OLLI stock reached $2.98 billion, with 62.58 million shares outstanding and 58.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, OLLI reached a trading volume of 7452258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $62.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $37 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on OLLI stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OLLI shares from 43 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

How has OLLI stock performed recently?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.56, while it was recorded at 56.73 for the last single week of trading, and 54.28 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

There are presently around $3,203 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,388,495, which is approximately -0.224% of the company’s market cap and around 6.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,889,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.03 million in OLLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.45 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly -0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 13,470,727 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 14,002,253 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 39,727,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,200,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,997,310 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,934,571 shares during the same period.