Goldman slashes price target on Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] – find out why.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RXDX] closed the trading session at $95.80 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.87, while the highest price level was $111.99. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Prometheus intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund the development of PRA023, PRA052 and its other research and development programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 142.29 percent and weekly performance of 133.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 230.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 100.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.16K shares, RXDX reached to a volume of 9631768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXDX shares is $64.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RXDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 558.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

RXDX stock trade performance evaluation

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 133.03. With this latest performance, RXDX shares gained by 100.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.04 for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.14, while it was recorded at 49.92 for the last single week of trading, and 41.09 for the last 200 days.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2806.10 and a Gross Margin at +91.75. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.09.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,209 million, or 80.40% of RXDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXDX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,189,605, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,669,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.72 million in RXDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.46 million in RXDX stock with ownership of nearly 17.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RXDX] by around 7,962,919 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,203,737 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,329,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,496,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXDX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,244,253 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,652 shares during the same period.