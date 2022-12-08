For STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.04 during the day while it closed the day at $32.00. The company report on December 6, 2022 that STORE Capital Announces CFIUS Approval for Proposed Acquisition by GIC and Oak Street.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (“STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has approved the previously announced all-cash acquisition of the Company by affiliates of GIC, a global institutional investor, and funds managed by Oak Street, a Division of Blue Owl.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

STORE Capital Corporation stock has also gained 0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STOR stock has inclined by 17.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.98% and lost -6.98% year-on date.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $9.04 billion, with 282.24 million shares outstanding and 280.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 7959694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $37 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 31.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

There are presently around $7,498 million, or 84.40% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,159,941, which is approximately -2.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,377,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.07 million in STOR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $443.06 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 2.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 46,171,882 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 44,087,096 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 144,063,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,322,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,674,105 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 23,973,127 shares during the same period.