EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $8.50

EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ: EZPW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.77%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Activist investor David Kanen writes letter in response to EZPW news of convertible debt offering, excoriating Chairman Phillip Cohen.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, EZPW stock rose by 20.33%. The one-year EZCORP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.93. The average equity rating for EZPW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $481.25 million, with 56.60 million shares outstanding and 51.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.13K shares, EZPW stock reached a trading volume of 4420797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZPW shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EZCORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for EZCORP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EZPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZCORP Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZPW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

EZPW Stock Performance Analysis:

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.77. With this latest performance, EZPW shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EZCORP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. EZCORP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.84.

EZCORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

EZPW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZCORP Inc. go to 35.00%.

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $443 million, or 95.40% of EZPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EZPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,908,431, which is approximately -1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,049,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.98 million in EZPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.77 million in EZPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EZCORP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ:EZPW] by around 3,140,159 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,027,779 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 45,076,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,244,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZPW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 963,040 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 393,891 shares during the same period.