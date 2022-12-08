Deutsche Bank slashes price target on General Mills Inc. [GIS] – find out why.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 2.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.22. The company report on December 7, 2022 that General Mills Named No. 2 on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

General Mills has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 2 overall and No.1 in the Consumer Goods industry. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as the number two most responsible company and leader of the Consumer Goods industry underscores our long-standing commitment to ensuring the ‘G’ in General Mills stands for Good,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. “We are more determined than ever to create positive change for the planet we all depend on and the people we serve.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4273218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $51.11 billion, with 600.20 million shares outstanding and 592.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 4273218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $78.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GIS stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.81, while it was recorded at 86.17 for the last single week of trading, and 73.73 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.43%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $39,266 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.23 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,300,324 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 27,404,611 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 400,487,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,192,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,561 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,929,581 shares during the same period.