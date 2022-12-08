Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell -12.73% so far this year. What now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] traded at a low on 12/07/22, posting a -7.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.51. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3298343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at 5.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for PLAY stock reached $1.62 billion, with 48.83 million shares outstanding and 41.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 3298343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.33, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 38.75 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 7.93%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $1,685 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,831,055, which is approximately 4.958% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,100,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.92 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $168.15 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 7,788,694 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 6,648,574 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,840,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,277,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,987,133 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,585 shares during the same period.