Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Revenue clocked in at $1.53 billion, down -61.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.83%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Datadog Announces Integration with Amazon Security Lake.

Integration to provide more seamless correlation and detection of security incidents.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a new integration with Amazon Security Lake. The integration, announced during AWS re:Invent, makes it easy for Amazon Security Lake users to send cloud security logs to Datadog in a standard format.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock dropped by -57.51%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.22. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.73 billion, with 315.99 million shares outstanding and 263.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 4077747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $110, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.05, while it was recorded at 73.46 for the last single week of trading, and 104.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 46.93%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,816 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,350,042 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 35,761,743 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 165,510,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,622,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,021,872 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,542,285 shares during the same period.