Credit Suisse slashes price target on The AES Corporation [AES] – find out why.

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] closed the trading session at $27.98 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.875, while the highest price level was $28.24. The company report on December 2, 2022 that AES Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) approved an increase of 5% in the Company’s quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1580 per share to $0.1659 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company’s first quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share is payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023. Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” then “Stock Information” and then “Dividend History.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.14 percent and weekly performance of -3.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, AES reached to a volume of 2973018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.15, while it was recorded at 28.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.62 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.61%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,942 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,350,996, which is approximately -1.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 67,968,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.72 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 5.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,118,183 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 42,274,725 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 553,847,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,240,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,362,827 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,691,811 shares during the same period.