Credit Suisse slashes price target on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] – find out why.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] loss -14.92% on the last trading session, reaching $6.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Esperion Announces CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial of NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Meets Primary Endpoint.

– Demonstrates statistically significant and clinically meaningful results –.

– Bempedoic acid becomes the first ATP citrate lyase inhibitor and first oral non-statin to meet the major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) primary endpoint –.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. represents 73.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $438.04 million with the latest information. ESPR stock price has been found in the range of $6.1301 to $8.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 23102755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $11.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ESPR stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 28 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08.

Trading performance analysis for ESPR stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -23.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $402 million, or 87.80% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 7,463,016, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,636,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.68 million in ESPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.86 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 12,059,105 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,087,996 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,303,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,450,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,142 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 312,119 shares during the same period.