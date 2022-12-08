Cowen lifts Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.69 at the close of the session, up 0.89%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Takeda’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Dengue Vaccine Candidate (TAK-003) Granted Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

– TAK-003 is Being Evaluated for the Prevention of Dengue Disease Caused by Any Dengue Virus Serotype in Individuals 4 Years Through 60 Years of Age.

Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for TAK-003, the company’s investigational dengue vaccine candidate. In the U.S., TAK-003 is being evaluated for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any dengue virus serotype in individuals 4 years through 60 years of age.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is now 7.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAK Stock saw the intraday high of $14.75 and lowest of $14.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.36, which means current price is +19.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 3129786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TAK stock performed recently?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.49, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

Insider trade positions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

There are presently around $999 million, or 2.10% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,751,715, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,623,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.91 million in TAK stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $63.76 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 149.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 11,533,845 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,352,073 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 48,120,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,006,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,505,115 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,450,098 shares during the same period.