Citigroup slashes price target on trivago N.V. [TRVG] – find out why.

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.575. The company report on October 24, 2022 that trivago N.V.’s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 1, 2022; Webcast Scheduled for November 2, 2022.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – October 24, 2022 – trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after market close. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, trivago N.V.’s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 1:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.73 percent and weekly performance of 8.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 413.60K shares, TRVG reached to a volume of 3022547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about trivago N.V. [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $1.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. On April 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TRVG shares from 2.15 to 1.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

TRVG stock trade performance evaluation

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1879, while it was recorded at 1.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6331 for the last 200 days.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and trivago N.V. [TRVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.78 and a Gross Margin at +94.51. trivago N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for trivago N.V. [TRVG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 37.71%.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 1,723,488 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,066,486 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 29,472,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,262,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,111 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,998,522 shares during the same period.