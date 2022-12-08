Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is 10.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.14%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Caterpillar Successfully Demonstrates First Battery Electric Large Mining Truck and Invests in Sustainable Proving Ground.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today a successful demonstration of its first battery electric 793 large mining truck and a significant investment to transform its Arizona-based proving ground into a sustainable testing and validation hub of the future.

Caterpillar completed development of its first battery electric 793 prototype with support from key mining customers participating in Caterpillar’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited.

Over the last 12 months, CAT stock rose by 11.98%. The one-year Caterpillar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.95. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.94 billion, with 525.00 million shares outstanding and 519.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CAT stock reached a trading volume of 3043927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $224.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $196 to $221. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.78, while it was recorded at 232.33 for the last single week of trading, and 201.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.91%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,886 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,573,417, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,070,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.37 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 895 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 9,772,610 shares. Additionally, 887 investors decreased positions by around 16,387,432 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 335,819,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,979,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,040,314 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,346 shares during the same period.