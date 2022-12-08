C3.ai Inc. [AI] is -61.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a low on 12/07/22, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.98. The company report on December 7, 2022 that C3 AI Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Subscription revenue growth of 26% year over year.

C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4579673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 6.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $1.29 billion, with 106.84 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 4579673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AI shares from 28 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $564 million, or 45.00% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,042,202, which is approximately 29.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.63 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.5 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 3.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 7,695,385 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,323,134 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 31,026,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,045,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,525,433 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,901,047 shares during the same period.