Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] Stock trading around $43.30 per share: What’s Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $43.925 during the day while it closed the day at $43.30. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Brookfield Announces 2023 Dividend for the Manager and Corporation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Also provides additional details of Series 8 and 9 class A preference shares in regards to the Arrangement.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock has also loss -8.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAM stock has declined by -12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.69% and lost -28.29% year-on date.

The market cap for BAM stock reached $72.62 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 3076629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $59.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $68.50 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 52 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.04, while it was recorded at 44.53 for the last single week of trading, and 48.03 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 17.48%.