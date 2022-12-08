Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $9.80

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] closed the trading session at $3.07 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.005, while the highest price level was $3.34. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Brookdale Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Units Offering.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 2.5 million of its 7.00% tangible equity units at $50.00 per unit (equal to the stated amount per unit). The transaction is a public offering made by means of a prospectus supplement under Brookdale’s effective shelf registration statement. Brookdale’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BKD,” and Brookdale intends to apply to list the tangible equity units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BKDT.” Brookdale anticipates that the offering will close on November 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Brookdale has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 tangible equity units.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.50 percent and weekly performance of 5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 4674034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

BKD stock trade performance evaluation

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -29.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.71 and a Gross Margin at +7.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.40.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $579 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,993,716, which is approximately -6.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,384,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.37 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $49.12 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 14,187,912 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,212,993 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 161,186,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,587,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,425,513 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,735,871 shares during the same period.