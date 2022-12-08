BofA Securities lifts KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] slipped around -1.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.35 at the close of the session, down -3.47%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that KKR to acquire Clinisupplies to accelerate growth and help build a leading international chronic care medical devices platform.

KKR to support organic and inorganic growth to enhance Clinisupplies’ leadership position in collecting devices and expand its broader chronic care portfolio.

Claus Bjerre, KKR Senior Advisor and former Chief Executive Officer of Atos Medical AB, to serve as Chairman of Clinisupplies’ Board of Directors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now -36.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $48.99 and lowest of $47.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.40, which means current price is +13.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4518481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $63.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.68.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.93, while it was recorded at 50.15 for the last single week of trading, and 51.72 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 3.76%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $22,310 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,770,692, which is approximately 9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,980,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 50,369,146 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 36,324,395 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 384,488,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,182,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,425,134 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,774,193 shares during the same period.