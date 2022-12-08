BofA Securities lifts Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.08 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Carrier Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend by 23%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock, which represents a 23% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 10, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Dec. 22, 2022.

“Carrier is committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, including dividends, organic growth investments, acquisitions and share buybacks,” said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. “This dividend increase reflects our confidence in our strategy and long-term prospects.”.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now -20.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $43.61 and lowest of $42.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.69, which means current price is +30.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 3887290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $44.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 43.89 for the last single week of trading, and 40.32 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $31,251 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.24 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 31,128,231 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 33,089,725 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 661,204,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,422,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,880,691 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,522,387 shares during the same period.