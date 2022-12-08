BioVie Inc. [BIVI] gain 30.89% so far this year. What now?

BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ: BIVI] traded at a high on 12/07/22, posting a 26.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.89. The company report on December 7, 2022 that BioVie Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients treated with NE3107 for 28 days experienced a clinically meaningful increase in motor control.

Additional data presented at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference showed that NE3107 enhanced cognition as measured by a variety of assessment tools. Furthermore, a large majority of patients with abnormal MRI scans before treatment showed improvement in one or more brain regions as seen from advanced functional MRI studies after 3 months of treatment with NE3107.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11760072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioVie Inc. stands at 40.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.66%.

The market cap for BIVI stock reached $263.70 million, with 27.21 million shares outstanding and 7.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 546.62K shares, BIVI reached a trading volume of 11760072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioVie Inc. [BIVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioVie Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has BIVI stock performed recently?

BioVie Inc. [BIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, BIVI shares gained by 40.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 223.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -598.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -199.41.

BioVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.10% of BIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: SWISSPARTNERS LTD. with ownership of 161,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.95% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 98,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in BIVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in BIVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ:BIVI] by around 77,539 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 697,627 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 295,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,339 shares during the same period.