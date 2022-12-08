Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $148

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $126.89 during the day while it closed the day at $125.46. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Atlassian Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.

Over 45,000 customers turn to Jira Service Management for a modern approach to ITSM.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.1.

Atlassian Corporation stock has also loss -4.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEAM stock has declined by -47.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.52% and lost -67.10% year-on date.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $31.84 billion, with 254.48 million shares outstanding and 145.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 2924999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $199.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $287 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $257, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TEAM stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 279 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 10.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.76, while it was recorded at 133.02 for the last single week of trading, and 218.24 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,922 million, or 82.60% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,036,183, which is approximately -16.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 7,134,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.08 million in TEAM stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $737.69 million in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 75.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 18,189,115 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 28,137,557 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 72,613,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,940,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,431 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 11,904,827 shares during the same period.