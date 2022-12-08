Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved down -4.02: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] closed the trading session at $1.91 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.84, while the highest price level was $2.00. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Affimed to Host Investor Event Highlighting AFM13 Clinical Development at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Review of clinical data and development plans for AFM13 in hematologic malignancies.

Live event and webcast on Saturday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. CST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.40 percent and weekly performance of -10.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, AFMD reached to a volume of 3072045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

AFMD stock trade performance evaluation

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9242, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9871 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $161 million, or 66.40% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,350,000, which is approximately 8.937% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,737,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.78 million in AFMD stocks shares; and RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., currently with $14.75 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 14,225,866 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,704,808 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 60,191,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,121,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,653,385 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,419 shares during the same period.