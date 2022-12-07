Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] slipped around -1.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.04 at the close of the session, down -3.84%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now -71.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $27.00 and lowest of $25.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.71, which means current price is +12.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 5060621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $32.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 27.97 for the last single week of trading, and 40.02 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $3,608 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,858,302, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,639,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.17 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $303.5 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 6.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 10,240,131 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 13,953,997 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 114,372,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,566,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 573,264 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,027,855 shares during the same period.