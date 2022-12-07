Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $65.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that UPDATE — Futu Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Futu Holdings Limited represents 140.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.07 billion with the latest information. FUTU stock price has been found in the range of $63.05 to $70.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 5497178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $61.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $27 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.39.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.70. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 74.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.56 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.51, while it was recorded at 62.57 for the last single week of trading, and 40.63 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,979 million, or 35.40% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,160,002, which is approximately -9.272% of the company’s market cap and around 7.83% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,777,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.94 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.15 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 5,035,433 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,686,808 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,436,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,158,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,471 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 997,707 shares during the same period.