Wall Street Analyst Initiated PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. What else is Wall St. saying

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] slipped around -1.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $181.63 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Frito-Lay Declares 2022 ‘The Year of Crunch’.

U.S. Snack Index Explores Preferences and Behaviors for Holiday Snacking and Beyond.

PepsiCo Inc. stock is now 4.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEP Stock saw the intraday high of $184.29 and lowest of $180.695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 186.62, which means current price is +18.43% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 5832152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $184.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $179 to $181, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 808.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.10, while it was recorded at 184.37 for the last single week of trading, and 170.84 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.17%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $181,596 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,842,451, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,740,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.39 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.83 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,425 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,716,905 shares. Additionally, 1,312 investors decreased positions by around 28,229,927 shares, while 396 investors held positions by with 941,866,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,813,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,975,153 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,317,386 shares during the same period.