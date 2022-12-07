Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] closed the trading session at $6.69 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.53, while the highest price level was $7.1001. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company will host a conference call to discuss 3Q22 results today at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time, details are included at the end of this release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.68 percent and weekly performance of -15.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 4132854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $271 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,025,512, which is approximately 39.278% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,664,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.52 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.84 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 31.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 13,339,171 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,646,140 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 17,513,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,499,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,385,893 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,205,793 shares during the same period.