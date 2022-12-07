Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $64.77 during the day while it closed the day at $64.15. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Tyson Foods to Give Over 90,000 U.S. Hourly Team Members Approximately $50 Million in Year-End Bonuses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023. This includes new parental leave, additional mental health support and other health plan benefits to enhance our caring and inclusive culture. With average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000. This does not include overtime, an option many team members choose, or other incentives.

Tyson Foods Inc. stock has also loss -3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSN stock has declined by -13.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.42% and lost -26.40% year-on date.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $22.88 billion, with 357.00 million shares outstanding and 283.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 4090684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $75.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $73 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 155.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.14, while it was recorded at 65.34 for the last single week of trading, and 80.82 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,641 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $927.34 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

434 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,144,507 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 15,523,572 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 213,150,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,818,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,098 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,631 shares during the same period.