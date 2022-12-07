Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Revenue clocked in at $132.70 billion, down -22.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Walgreens Launches 24-Hour Same Day Delivery, Offering the Most Retail Items for Around the Clock Delivery Across the Country.

As the first health and wellness retailer with this convenience offering, customers will get access to shopping essentials and health and wellbeing needs 24/7 during the busy holiday season and beyond.

Walgreens is extending its Same Day Delivery offering to fulfill orders 24-hours a day, seven days a week in markets across the country.* Now, customers can order from Walgreens.com/SameDayDelivery or the Walgreens app and receive an assortment of more than 27,000 items delivered in as little as one hour, no matter the time of day.**.

Over the last 12 months, WBA stock dropped by -15.96%. The one-year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.96 billion, with 864.50 million shares outstanding and 714.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, WBA stock reached a trading volume of 4325738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $42.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $43 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 69.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.58, while it was recorded at 41.22 for the last single week of trading, and 40.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,332 million, or 59.60% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,574,698, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,812,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 32,375,286 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 33,408,426 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 435,118,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,901,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,402,014 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 9,674,471 shares during the same period.