Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] Is Currently 32.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] traded at a high on 12/06/22, posting a 32.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.90. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Vivint Smart Home Brings Smart Energy Production Data to Vivint App.

Vivint customers will now be able to monitor their solar energy production and environmental impact directly via the Vivint app.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced a new feature for Vivint Smart Energy customers that allows them to view solar production data from their solar panels directly in the Vivint app. This feature is the next step in further integrating solar energy into the Vivint Smart Home experience and helping customers achieve a smarter, greener, and safer home that saves them money.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27217690 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivint Smart Home Inc. stands at 4.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

The market cap for VVNT stock reached $2.53 billion, with 212.68 million shares outstanding and 195.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.66K shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 27217690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVNT in the course of the last twelve months was 59.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.92. With this latest performance, VVNT shares gained by 57.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.65.

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $1,795 million, or 82.50% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 99,889,464, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.41 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.72 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 1,132,164 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,717,969 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 146,999,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,849,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,140 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 718,727 shares during the same period.