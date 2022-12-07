VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion, up 11.39% YTD: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on December 5, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Agreement to Provide Capital Through Its Partner Property Growth Fund for Century Casinos’ Expansion.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (the “Company” or “VICI” or “VICI Properties”) announced today that it will utilize its Partner Property Growth Fund to provide capital for an exciting expansion project for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) (“Century” or “Century Casinos”). The project consists of a new land-based casino with an adjacent 38-room hotel tower at Century Casino Caruthersville, located in Caruthersville, Missouri. Pursuant to an amendment to the existing master lease between the parties, VICI will own the real estate improvements associated with these projects, which are expected to cost approximately $51.9 million, and annual rent under the master lease with Century will increase by approximately $4.2 million following completion of the projects.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “We are very excited to continue to grow our partnership with Century by funding this expansion project through our Partner Property Growth Fund. Since we jointly acquired three regional assets in 2019, the Century team has significantly enhanced performance at the properties by fine-tuning operations and focusing intently on customer satisfaction. Our team, led by Danny Valoy and Elena Keil, has collaborated with Century to structure a transaction that greatly enhances the long-term value of the property in Caruthersville, provides Century with balance sheet flexibility and allows VICI to invest free cash flow, growing our AFFO without the need for external funding.”.

A sum of 6651978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.11M shares. VICI Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $33.59 and dropped to a low of $33.25 until finishing in the latest session at $33.54.

The one-year VICI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.71.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.60, while it was recorded at 33.79 for the last single week of trading, and 30.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,769 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.54 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 36,032,656 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 85,039,296 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 855,950,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 977,022,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,138,325 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,775 shares during the same period.