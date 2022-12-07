The Southern Company [SO] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $59

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 1.48% or 1.0 points to close at $68.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6586312 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Major Southeast Utilities Establish Hydrogen Hub Coalition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A newly formed coalition including major utility companies Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Louisville Gas & Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (LG&E and KU), Southern Company and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), along with Battelle and others, announced today its plan to pursue federal financial support for a Southeast Hydrogen Hub. The coalition will respond to the recently announced funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which includes $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs and is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Other members of the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition will include a growing list of hydrogen users from a variety of industries in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The coalition expects its membership to grow as news of the opportunity spreads and as interest in hydrogen intensifies.

It opened the trading session at $67.85, the shares rose to $68.51 and dropped to $67.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SO points out that the company has recorded -9.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, SO reached to a volume of 6586312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $68.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $87, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.92, while it was recorded at 67.73 for the last single week of trading, and 71.58 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $46,795 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.46 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

801 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,792,953 shares. Additionally, 696 investors decreased positions by around 36,922,927 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 617,615,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,331,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,091,030 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,956,610 shares during the same period.