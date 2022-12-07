Textron Inc. [TXT] fell -4.70% so far this year. What now?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] gained 5.25% or 3.67 points to close at $73.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4537710 shares. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Textron’s Bell V-280 Valor Chosen as New U.S. Army Long-Range Assault Aircraft.

The V-280’s unmatched combination of proven tiltrotor technology coupled with innovative digital engineering and an open architecture offers the Army outstanding operational versatility for its vertical lift fleet.

Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) announced today that Bell Textron Inc., a Textron company, has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor that was developed and tested as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR TD) program that began in 2013. The V-280 progressed through design, manufacturing, and more than three years of rigorous flight testing that provided extensive data validating the technical and operational advantages of the aircraft for the long-range assault mission.

It opened the trading session at $75.01, the shares rose to $75.97 and dropped to $72.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXT points out that the company has recorded 7.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TXT reached to a volume of 4537710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $87, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TXT stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXT shares from 57 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TXT stock

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.15, while it was recorded at 71.40 for the last single week of trading, and 66.10 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.84. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 15.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Textron Inc. [TXT]

There are presently around $13,133 million, or 86.80% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,702,886, which is approximately 0.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,681,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in TXT stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 27,533,051 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 35,805,610 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 115,171,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,509,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,492,668 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 539,985 shares during the same period.