Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] stock Downgrade by Piper Jaffray analyst, price target now $1.50

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] jumped around 1.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.55 at the close of the session, up 33.09%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ System Used in More Than 800 Procedures in Leading U.S. and European Hospitals.

Catheter Precision, Inc., a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology, announces that more than 800 procedures have been performed in a number of leading U.S. and European hospitals utilizing the VIVO System that enables physicians to noninvasively identify an area of ventricular arrhythmia onset. On September 12, 2022 privately held Catheter Precision announced a definitive merger agreement with Ra Medical Systems (NYSE American: RMED), which, if completed, will result in a combined publicly traded company focusing on the cardiac electrophysiology market.

“We are always looking to the next milestone in clinical usage of our VIVO System and reaching 800 procedures by the end of 2022 was a goal we set earlier this year,” said David Jenkins, Catheter Precision CEO. “We are gratified by physician adoption so far through our strategic limited launch and look forward to expanding usage in 2023 by growing our sales and clinical support teams to access additional hospitals in new and existing territories. By expanding our footprint, we are bringing a valuable tool to electrophysiologists to help them gain a better understanding of patient anatomy and potentially improve outcomes while providing beneficial healthcare to more patients.”.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is now -92.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMED Stock saw the intraday high of $5.82 and lowest of $3.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.00, which means current price is +173.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 21805940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 435.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19.

How has RMED stock performed recently?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 163.03. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 53.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -133027.27 and a Gross Margin at -6990.91. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123913.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.07.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT with ownership of 20,765, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC, holding 6,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly -34.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 40,118 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 7,684 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,905 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 5,355 shares during the same period.