QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell -66.79% so far this year. What now?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.37 at the close of the session, down -2.38%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports Third Quarter 2022 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the third quarter of 2022, which ended September 30.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details third-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -66.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.63 and lowest of $7.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.96, which means current price is +11.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 6947907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.16. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $862 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,555,744, which is approximately 11.853% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.04 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.22 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 13,747,744 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,319,623 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 94,918,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,986,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,421,072 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,559,673 shares during the same period.