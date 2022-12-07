Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell -51.54% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.41 during the day while it closed the day at $5.67. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Polestar reports results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today reports its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Investor Update, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available on the Polestar investor relations website and will be filed with the SEC.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock has also loss -20.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSNY stock has declined by -16.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.53% and lost -51.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PSNY stock reached $12.79 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 111.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 4136262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 94.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.82 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.88 and a Gross Margin at -13.78. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,644.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $157 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.23% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,349,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.66 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $24.1 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly 33.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 8,587,678 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,062,919 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,097,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,748,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,698,294 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 838,665 shares during the same period.