Piper Sandler slashes price target on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] – find out why.

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -1.61% or -0.03 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4166942 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx’s presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the conference.

It opened the trading session at $1.89, the shares rose to $1.91 and dropped to $1.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded 185.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -273.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 4166942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 23.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4950, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0130 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $122 million, or 36.60% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 14,858,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,253,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.1 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.51 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 41,795,710 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,003,347 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,052,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,851,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,901,336 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,576 shares during the same period.