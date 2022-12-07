NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Is Currently -15.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] price plunged by -15.08 percent to reach at -$6.16. The company report on December 6, 2022 that NRG Energy, Inc. to Acquire Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Acquisition Positions NRG as the Leading Essential Home Services Provider, Accelerating Growth Plan.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) and Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which NRG will acquire Vivint for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction with an implied multiple of 6.3x run-rate Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

A sum of 16821233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. NRG Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $37.05 and dropped to a low of $33.855 until finishing in the latest session at $34.68.

The one-year NRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.1. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.25. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 40.27 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,253 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,961,047, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,785,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $575.85 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 12,593,031 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 43,965,848 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 181,424,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,983,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,633 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,459,875 shares during the same period.