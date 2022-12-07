Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] is -42.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -6.81 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Dr. Nissan Cohen, ex-Founder/CEO of Tower Semiconductor, Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors.

Industry veteran, entrepreneur, and an investor.

A sum of 6810701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.83M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.37 and dropped to a low of $2.18 until finishing in the latest session at $2.19.

The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.20 and a Current Ratio set at 36.70.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,354,646, which is approximately 74.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,596,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.26 million in NNDM stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.34 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 74.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 13,838,225 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 18,220,523 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 28,516,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,575,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,048,819 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 642,442 shares during the same period.