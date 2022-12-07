Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell -67.24% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.57%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Match Group to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8th at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -66.53%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.4. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.42 billion, with 281.31 million shares outstanding and 277.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 6039673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $66.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock. On August 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 145 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.55, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 70.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,511 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,902,663, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,654,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $797.03 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 18.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 24,212,610 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 30,016,414 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 211,431,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,660,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,161,918 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 8,008,016 shares during the same period.