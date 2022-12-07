Market cap of SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] reaches 2.33B – now what?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] closed the trading session at $35.56 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.28, while the highest price level was $37.66. The company report on December 5, 2022 that SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Ordinary Dividend.

Annual Ordinary Dividend Reduced to $3.25 Per Share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.88 percent and weekly performance of -14.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 3933176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $47 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SLG stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 60 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

SLG stock trade performance evaluation

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 39.52 for the last single week of trading, and 54.83 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.94. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,989 million, or 85.50% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,547,831, which is approximately -2.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,363,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.95 million in SLG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $130.79 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly -0.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 8,242,609 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,040,144 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 39,644,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,927,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,042,311 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,210,387 shares during the same period.