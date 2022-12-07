Market cap of Livent Corporation [LTHM] reaches 4.36B – now what?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] loss -3.81% on the last trading session, reaching $25.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Livent and NTU Singapore Announce Research Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Lithium Battery Technologies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) announced today a research collaboration that is intended to drive new advancements in sustainable lithium battery technologies. The joint project will be led by Professor Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute at NTU (ERI@N) and Co-Director of NTU-Singapore CEA Alliance for Research in Circular Economy (SCARCE), a center for excellence in innovative solutions for recycling and recovering valuable elements from e-waste.

“Livent has played an important role in many breakthroughs in battery research and development. By expanding our R&D partnerships, we build on our rich heritage of innovation and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Walter Czarnecki, Chief Commercial Officer at Livent. “We are excited to begin this journey with a pioneering, distinguished scientist like Professor Srinivasan and the entire team at NTU, as we explore new pathways to support advancements in battery technology.”.

Livent Corporation represents 179.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.36 billion with the latest information. LTHM stock price has been found in the range of $24.87 to $26.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 4385971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $34.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 191.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.51, while it was recorded at 26.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.95 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $4,171 million, or 96.00% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.78 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $232.25 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,764,931 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,217,448 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 128,066,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,049,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,999,936 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,095 shares during the same period.