Market cap of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] reaches 39.34B – now what?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] price plunged by -7.77 percent to reach at -$26.09. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters in France and the Netherlands.

IQ8 Microinverters are the smartest, most powerful microinverters yet for Enphase, with a 97.2 percent efficiency score based on European Union efficiency standards. IQ8 Microinverters are designed to match the latest generation of high output solar modules, delivering superior reliability, safety, and quality for residential solar systems. The IQ8 family of products offered in France and the Netherlands includes two types of software-defined microinverters, IQ8M™and IQ8+™, which feature a peak output AC power of 330VA and 300VA, respectively. The microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 480W DC and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

A sum of 5603234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.03M shares. Enphase Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $335.00 and dropped to a low of $304.45 until finishing in the latest session at $309.73.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.73. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $315.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $292, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ENPH stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 174 to 281.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 18.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 68.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.38, while it was recorded at 323.23 for the last single week of trading, and 232.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,719 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,385,152 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 30,094,129 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 54,928,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,407,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,232 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,463 shares during the same period.