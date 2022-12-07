Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 135.34M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.19%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Launches Six Global EV Centers for Distribution and Customer Services.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the launch of six EV Centers in support of its global distribution system expansion in Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Morocco, and the Dominican Republic.

Building on its first EV Center in Dusseldorf, Germany, Cenntro’s new EV Centers are hubs for the Company’s distribution network which will support sales, deliveries, and aftermarket sales. The EV Centers will also provide marketing, technical, logistical, and after-market support for Cenntro’s regional dealers, strategic partners and customers. The Company’s distribution and service infrastructure includes a cloud-based parts distribution system for large scale deployment of its commercial electric vehicles.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -93.48%.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.34 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 4682409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -48.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.54 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9026, while it was recorded at 0.6050 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4436 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.9 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,951,903 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,582,355 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,824,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,359,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,683 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,374 shares during the same period.