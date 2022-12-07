Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 6.85M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3502, while the highest price level was $0.4097. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Holu Hou Energy Launches Solar Energy Storage System for Multi-Dwelling Units into the Californian Market.

Honolulu, Hawaii–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2022) – Holu Hou Energy is proud to launch a brand new solar energy storage system designed to share surplus energy across networked units in multi-dwelling units in the Californian market. Using advanced control technology, the solution can improve solar energy utilization and thus lower the barrier to mainstream adoption of solar technology.

Holu Hou Energy has piloted and proven that the concept works in Hawaii and now looks to the Californian market which is orders of magnitude larger and well-positioned to leverage the technology. The energy storage system is certified and warrantied as an integrated product, and it includes a modular energy controller that improves resilience, reliability, safety, and performance. It does this by sharing power at the direct current level (DC) which brings the cost of the hardware down and improves compatibility between dwellings. By sharing energy in this way residents can save significantly on energy costs while getting more reliable green energy at the same time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.12 percent and weekly performance of -29.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 4086194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.40. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -43.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6172, while it was recorded at 0.4443 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1584 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 54,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 170.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 93,254 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 161,953 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,025 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 78,758 shares during the same period.