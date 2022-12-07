Market cap of Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] traded at a high on 12/06/22, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.07. The company report on December 6, 2022 that X-energy, a Leading Developer of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor and Fuel Technology for Clean Energy Generation, to Go Public via Business Combination with Ares Acquisition Corporation.

X-energy is developing a more advanced small modular reactor (“SMR”) and proprietary fuel that can safely and efficiently deliver affordable zero-carbon energy to people around the world.

X-energy’s intrinsically safe SMR and fuel design greatly expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology relative to other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7982720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ares Acquisition Corporation stands at 0.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.15%.

The market cap for AAC stock reached $1.26 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 100.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.32K shares, AAC reached a trading volume of 7982720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AAC stock performed recently?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, AAC shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]

39 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 12,031,616 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,545,512 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 69,810,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,387,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,378 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,306,297 shares during the same period.