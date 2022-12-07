Market Analysts see Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] falling to $85. Time to buy?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] surged by $11.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $70.57 during the day while it closed the day at $69.54. The company report on December 6, 2022 that SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Exceeds both top-line and bottom-line guidance in Q3.

Signet Jewelers Limited stock has also gained 7.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIG stock has inclined by 24.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.80% and lost -20.10% year-on date.

The market cap for SIG stock reached $3.31 billion, with 46.40 million shares outstanding and 45.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 775.99K shares, SIG reached a trading volume of 5433087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $75.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $88, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SIG stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 80 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SIG stock trade performance evaluation

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.56, while it was recorded at 63.43 for the last single week of trading, and 64.04 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.07.

Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,336 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 9,918,908, which is approximately -1.945% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,997,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.14 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $379.61 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly -2.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 3,571,393 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 5,880,553 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 38,523,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,975,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,501,308 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,952 shares during the same period.