Market Analysts see MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] falling to $2. Time to buy?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] loss -33.52% or -0.13 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 13208548 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that MEI Pharma Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders has been adjourned to January 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The record date for the adjourned annual meeting continues to be October 13, 2022.

MEI Pharma stockholders and proxyholders will be able to attend and participate in the reconvened annual meeting online, be deemed to be present in person and vote their shares electronically, and submit questions prior to and during the reconvened annual meeting by visiting https://meetnow.global/MTGT7UU and entering their control number found on the proxy card they previously received for the annual meeting. This information is also displayed on the current meeting’s website.

It opened the trading session at $0.25, the shares rose to $0.29 and dropped to $0.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MEIP points out that the company has recorded -58.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 7.14% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 920.48K shares, MEIP reached to a volume of 13208548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEIP shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for MEIP stock

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.71. With this latest performance, MEIP shares dropped by -19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3606, while it was recorded at 0.3466 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6530 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.48 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.95.

MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

There are presently around $12 million, or 38.10% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 8,533,072, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,668,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in MEIP stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.2 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 2,297,706 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,010,276 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 43,498,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,806,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,357 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 816,573 shares during the same period.